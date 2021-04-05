Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $346,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

INDA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,121,318 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77.

