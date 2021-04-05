Alliance Global Partners Trims MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Target Price to C$1.25

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TSE LABS opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. MediPharm Labs has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$125.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

