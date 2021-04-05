Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Expected to Announce Earnings of $12.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) to post earnings per share of $12.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany posted earnings of $4.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 149.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $51.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $62.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Y opened at $636.51 on Wednesday. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $434.53 and a fifty-two week high of $663.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $632.26 and a 200-day moving average of $592.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -134.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,207,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,985,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,860,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alleghany by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after buying an additional 38,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in Alleghany by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 71,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after buying an additional 37,349 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

