All Sports One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.84 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One All Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $46.03 million and approximately $22.84 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.86 or 0.00679158 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027847 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.