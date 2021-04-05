Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

AMLP traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.85. 30,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $32.68.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

