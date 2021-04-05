Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $210.80 Million

Brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to announce sales of $210.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.59 million. Albany International posted sales of $235.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $875.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $889.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $974.71 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $984.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.88 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Shares of AIN traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $85.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38. Albany International has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Albany International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

