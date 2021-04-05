Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.30. 14,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

