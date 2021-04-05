Akropolis Hits Market Cap of $208.50 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $208.50 million and approximately $63.32 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00053466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.22 or 0.00685166 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029153 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,709,327,981 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

