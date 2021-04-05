Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021 // Comments off

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DETNF. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aker BP ASA currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.