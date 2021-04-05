Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DETNF. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aker BP ASA currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

