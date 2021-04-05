Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) CEO Sells $13,970.60 in Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) CEO John P. Butler sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $13,970.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

