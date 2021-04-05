Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 76,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,599,748 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,445,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in Ajax I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000.

Ajax I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

