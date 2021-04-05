Aion (AION) Trading 41.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 41.6% against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $221.70 million and $52.12 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,130.12 or 0.99018524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00035712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.88 or 0.00443558 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.66 or 0.00866874 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.38 or 0.00322158 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00097982 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

