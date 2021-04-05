aelf (ELF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $180.85 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, aelf has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $293.03 million and approximately $180.85 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

aelf Coin Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

