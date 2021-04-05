Advisor Partners LLC Trims Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,084 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,272,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,045 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 171,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 58,253 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on IVR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

NYSE IVR opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $944.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.