Advisor Partners LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,482 shares of company stock valued at $150,119,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $313.62 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.29 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.03 and a 200-day moving average of $276.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

