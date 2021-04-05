Advisor Partners LLC Raises Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

