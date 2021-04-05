Advisor Partners LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 95.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 26.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 66.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after buying an additional 100,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $211.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $215.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.90.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,936 shares of company stock worth $3,566,073 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

