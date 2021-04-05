Advisor Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,635 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $55.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $589.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.96 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.