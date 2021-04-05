Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to an outperform rating and set a C$3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.67.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$2.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.14. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of C$1.43 and a 1 year high of C$3.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$558.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

