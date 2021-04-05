Aditus Price Hits $0.0017 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded up 60.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Aditus has traded 208.5% higher against the US dollar. One Aditus coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aditus has a market capitalization of $403,960.87 and $64,742.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00052388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.64 or 0.00686939 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00027945 BTC.

Aditus Profile

Aditus is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

