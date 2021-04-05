AdEx (ADX) Market Cap Reaches $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One AdEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.37 or 0.00674635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00070689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00028439 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

