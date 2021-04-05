ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.65.

ACAD traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.11. 242,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,443. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,685 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

