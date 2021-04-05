Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $56.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

