Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $315.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.38 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.25.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

