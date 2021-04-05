9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMTR shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:NMTR traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 124,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,001,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

