9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMTR shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.
NASDAQ:NMTR traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 124,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,001,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.26.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.
9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.
Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.