8,533 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,533 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

