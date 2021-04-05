8,000 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Bought by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 432,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 418,262 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 93,955 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 228,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.