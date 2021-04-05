$77.42 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report sales of $77.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.50 million. Denny’s posted sales of $96.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $373.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.51 million to $395.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $429.42 million, with estimates ranging from $413.30 million to $450.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sidoti lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Denny’s by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 458,298 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $20.02.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

