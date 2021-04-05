750 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $217.38 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $104.82 and a 52 week high of $223.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.23.

