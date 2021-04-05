74 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,051,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,165,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $968.10.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,175.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $611.82 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,125.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,116.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

