677,231 Shares in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Purchased by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 677,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,572,000. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $36.18.

