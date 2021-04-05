$66.22 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to post sales of $66.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.10 million to $66.35 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $58.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $273.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $275.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $288.10 million to $298.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.13. 1,379,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,503. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

