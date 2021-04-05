600 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $91.05 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $91.17. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

