$58.07 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report $58.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $31.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $350.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $497.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $414.92 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $615.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $11.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $840.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,468,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,299,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,772,000 after buying an additional 203,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 890,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after buying an additional 177,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

