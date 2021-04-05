$562.59 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to post sales of $562.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $526.00 million and the highest is $607.00 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $645.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of KAR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. 64,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,823. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,477,000 after buying an additional 39,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,747,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,417,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

