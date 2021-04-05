5,222 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Lam Research accounts for 1.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $12.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $651.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,449. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $563.04 and a 200 day moving average of $469.46. The company has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $229.07 and a 1 year high of $652.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

