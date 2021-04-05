5,022 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Geier Asset Management Inc.

Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $133.33 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.74 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

