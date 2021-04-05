50 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 50 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $15.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $336.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.35 and a 200 day moving average of $334.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,703 shares of company stock worth $84,436,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

