4,989 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,527,000 after purchasing an additional 90,019 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 108.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 50,198 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $112.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $124.03.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

