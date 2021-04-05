49,352 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 49,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after buying an additional 922,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,121 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $182,871,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

