$49.41 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post $49.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the highest is $50.10 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $40.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $245.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $256.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $281.55 million, with estimates ranging from $271.20 million to $296.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

AAOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 21,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,342. The company has a market capitalization of $230.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $264,246.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,314.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,334,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

