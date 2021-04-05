44 Wealth Management LLC Takes $832,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $776.16. 1,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $720.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.19 and a twelve month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

