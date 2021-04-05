44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 154,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.04. The stock had a trading volume of 124,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,327,292. The company has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

