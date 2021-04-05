44 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 191,929 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 191,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000. NiSource accounts for 2.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,571. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

