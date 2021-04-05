44 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.07.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,995. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.38 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

