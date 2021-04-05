4,219 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after purchasing an additional 203,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $124.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.51. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

