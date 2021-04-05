409 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.84 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $92.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,570,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 331,057 shares of company stock worth $28,117,680. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

