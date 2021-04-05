406 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,595,000 after purchasing an additional 647,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after buying an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after buying an additional 373,776 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after buying an additional 373,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP opened at $113.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $96.21 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.