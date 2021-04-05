$386.88 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post $386.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $453.00 million and the lowest is $322.35 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $355.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,837,836.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,458 shares of company stock worth $30,910,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth $1,428,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 347,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after buying an additional 89,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth $895,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.82. 937,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,717. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $96.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

