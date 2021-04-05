31,620 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 25,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE G traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $44.04. 5,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,971. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

